Butte County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 02:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 04:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of low visibility will improve this afternoon as winds slowly decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Southwest Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chiriaco Summit and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 3 AM PDT early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron and Vermilion Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pecan Island, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Intracoastal City, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Erath, Delcambre, Meaux, Esther and Henry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Wind gusts have decreased below advisory criteria of 45 mph and the advisory has been allowed to expire.
INYO COUNTY, CA

