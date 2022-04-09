Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to near blizzard or whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. Icy and snow- packed roads are likely. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 48 MINUTES AGO