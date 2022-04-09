Pittsburg hosts Easter egg hunt for children

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Kids ages zero through eleven celebrated Easter early today with an Easter egg hunt.

Around 300 kids gathered at Lincoln Park to participate in the hunt.

“Today is just about the kids, getting them out there, getting them engaged in outdoors, and then, of course, all the kids love the hunt” Stated Ashten Graham, Pittsburg Recreation Manager.

Pittsburg Parks & Rec. hosted the event at the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex.

