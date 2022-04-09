Tree Trimmer Found Dead Hanging 50 Feet From Tree

TWIN FALLS — The Fire Department rescued a child who climbed 25 feet into a tree on Saturday.
While two boys were playing outside, one decided to climb the tree in their yard. When the boy couldn’t get down, someone made a call to the Twin Falls Fire Department.
According to the department, the closest unit, Engine 2, showed up at the scene at 2 p.m. Due to how far up the tree the boy was, the department sent in a ladder truck to retrieve him.
Once the ladder truck was on the scene, the department safely rescued the boy with no injures.
