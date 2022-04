EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating Connie Patino, an 81-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in East Los Angeles. Patino was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Nassau Avenue, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Patino is a Latina woman who is 5-foot tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with blue jeans. Anyone with any information as to Patino’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO