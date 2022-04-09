ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHP: Man Dies After He Was Struck By Vehicle On Interstate 35

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man died after he was hit by a car late Friday night.

The collision happened just before 11 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 southbound in Norman.

Authorities said a pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Paxton of Blanchard, was crossing the interstate before he was hit.

Troopers said the driver then stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of I-35.

Paxton was declared dead at the scene.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

