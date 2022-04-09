Driver crashes into antique store in west Tulsa following pursuit

West Tulsa Crash

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed into an antique store in west Tulsa Saturday following a high-speed pursuit, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police responded to the crash near West 41st and Southwest Blvd just before 3 p.m.

Tulsa police tried to pull over the driver but the driver sped up and started going 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said

The driver, ended up crashing into an antique store and also damaging a fire hydrant.

The store reported damaged to the front window and to part of the store.

Police arrested the driver for hit-and-run, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, among other charges.

The driver only had some minor cuts and bruises, police said.

