ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Driver crashes into antique store in west Tulsa following pursuit

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDquq_0f4ZnUSl00
West Tulsa Crash

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed into an antique store in west Tulsa Saturday following a high-speed pursuit, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police responded to the crash near West 41st and Southwest Blvd just before 3 p.m.

Tulsa police tried to pull over the driver but the driver sped up and started going 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said

The driver, ended up crashing into an antique store and also damaging a fire hydrant.

The store reported damaged to the front window and to part of the store.

Police arrested the driver for hit-and-run, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, among other charges.

The driver only had some minor cuts and bruises, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6LRY_0f4ZnUSl00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Young Tulsa woman dead after crash along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A young woman was killed after a crash in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 75 and Apache. Other drivers came upon the crash and notified police. The witnesses said they checked on the driver but found her unresponsive with severe head trauma.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Police#Okla#Cox Media Group#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy