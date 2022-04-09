ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

A 5-ingredient formula for the perfectly creamy spring pea soup

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBqpG_0f4ZnHEY00

I'm all about recipes that allow you to riff based on what you have on hand in your kitchen. Pantry pasta? Yes, please. A free association salad? Sign me up. My current seasonal favorite is a really simple pea soup that takes different forms based on whatever ingredients are hanging out in my crisper drawer.

The general formula is simple: sauté some alliums, add some stock and peas to the pot, swirl in something a little creamy and gently flavor with some herbs or zest. Let the whole thing simmer until you're ready to serve, preferably along with some fresh, crusty bread or toasty croutons.

Well, what are you waiting for? Grab a spoon — and let's dive into why this combination of flavors works well.

Alliums

Alliums include ingredients like onions, garlic, scallions, shallots, leeks and chives. They all have that kind of slightly biting, verdant and funky flavor — typically with a little sweetness and umami if caramelized just enough. They're the workhorses of the kitchen, which is why so many recipes use them as a base ingredient.

Stock

While I wouldn't use a super "meaty" stock, such as beef or mushroom, the only requirement for the one used in this soup is that it tastes good. Splurge (if you can) for the "nice" boxed stock or simply make your own. Either chicken or vegetable stock would be delicious.

Peas

Behold, the star of this recipe! Both fresh or frozen shelled peas work beautifully here.

Dairy (or non-dairy) cream

Basically, you want to add just a hint of creaminess to this recipe. You can, of course, use actual cream or half-and-half, but there are some delicious alternatives, too. A dollop of sour cream or yogurt adds a really pleasant tang to the soup, while coconut milk and oat milk also add additional depth of flavor.

Herbs or zest

Peas pair really well with a variety of herbs, including tarragon, dill, sage, mint, chives (pulling double duty as allium and herb!) and parsley. A modest handful makes a big difference to a pot of soup. Similarly, a tablespoon or two of zest — either lemon or lime — can brighten the flavor.

Some of the best combinations I've tried include:

  • 4 minced scallions, 4 cups vegetable stock, 4 cups peas, 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk and 1 tablespoon lime zest
  • 2 minced shallots, 4 cups chicken stock, 4 cups peas, 1/2 cup cream and 1 tablespoon minced tarragon
  • 1/2 cup chopped leeks, 4 cups chicken stock, 4 cups peas, 1/2 cup sour cream and 2 tablespoons chives
  • 1 cup chopped white onion, 4 cups vegetable stock, 4 cups peas, 1/2 cup cashew yogurt, 2 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 4 cloves minced garlic, 4 cups chicken stock, 4 cups peas, 1/2 cup oat milk, 1 tablespoon lemon zest

Like most soups, the longer you let the pot simmer, the more flavorful the end result will be. That said, if you have 30 minutes to let this soup cook, that's more than enough. For the sake of a classic texture (and aesthetics), I like to blend the final soup using a small food processor or immersion blender — but that's honestly optional.

Bonus: Pea soup is one of the few soups that works well both hot and cold, making this a staple that you can carry along with you into the early summer.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter.

More of our favorite simple weeknight recipes:

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Pea Soup#Pea Milk#Frozen Peas#Food Drink
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chicken Ramen Recipe With Vegetables: This Shortcut Ramen Recipe Is Healthy & Delicious

Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Chicken Enchilada Soup

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Chicken Enchilada Soup is a copycat recipe of Chili’s tex-mex flavored meal, easily made in one pot using the restaurant’s secret ingredient as a thickening agent. This simple soup is filled with chicken, red enchilada sauce, cheese, and spices that simmer on the stove until thick and creamy.
RECIPES
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Baked Asparagus Fries

Here’s a recipe to make the most of all the asparagus that fills up the markets in spring. If you’re looking for something different from Simple Steamed Asparagus or Roasted Asparagus, try these baked asparagus fries for a crunchy and satisfying side dish. 4 servings. 30 min prep.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Porcini Gnocchi With Butter Sauce

This gnocchi is inspired by a porcini mushroom pasta that chef Stefano Secchi ate at Il Centro, a restaurant in Piedmont, Italy, where the misty forests are perfect for foraging. Don’t worry if you don’t have access to freshly foraged porcinis, though: This recipe relies on easier-to-find dried mushrooms, which are ground into powder and mixed into the dough. For the best and lightest gnocchi, Secchi suggests using slightly older potatoes: “They have less moisture content, so you can add less flour and keep your gnocchi from getting gummy.” Roasting the potatoes on a wire rack allows steam to escape from every side. To form the gnocchi, look no further than your flatware drawer. “You can use a gnocchi board,” Secchi says, “but my nonna always used a fork.”
RECIPES
London Bruncher

Ramp Compound Butter Recipe

In this compound butter recipe, I start with unsalted butter then add flake sea salt as I blend the mixture. This way I can control the level and type of salt added. If you can’t find ramps try substituting with another spring allium like spring onions or chives.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy