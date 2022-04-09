ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

17-Year-Old Arrested In DeLand-Area Shooting Of Family Member

volusiasheriff.org
 3 days ago

17-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED IN DELAND-AREA SHOOTING OF FAMILY MEMBER. A 17-year-old from DeLand was arrested Friday night in the shooting of a relative outside his home. Deputies responded to the shooting on East...

www.volusiasheriff.org

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS DFW

17-Year-Old Arrested For Weekend Murder In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Longview News-Journal

17-year-old in custody in shooting of two 13-year-old girls in Tyler

A 17-year-old was taken into custody Monday in the weekend shooting of two 13-year-old girls in Tyler. Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, of Tyler, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement released Monday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Humphrey was...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Father arrested after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old who is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun hidden in a couch has been arrested. Local media reported Monday that the shooting happened Sunday evening. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Deetroy Watkins on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
cbs17

1 dead after triple shooting outside Durham nightclub

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting at a Durham nightclub, police said. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside of the Luna Night Club on Auto Drive, according to police. Officers said a fight started inside the club before it...
DURHAM, NC
click orlando

Fatal shooting investigated in Orlando; 1 killed, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Oak Ridge residential community, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to a man down call in the 1600 block of Vagabond Lane, where they said they located a man who had been shot.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy