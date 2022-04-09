IMSA Long Beach pre-race news and notes

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. 1. Eligibility: This RACER sweepstakes (“2022 Discover IMSA – Laguna Seca”) is open only to those who sign up at the online sweepstakes page, are 19 years of age as of the date of entry and to legal residents of the U.S., void where prohibited to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Employees of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (the “sponsor”) their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in this sweepstakes.

