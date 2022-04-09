ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMSA Long Beach pre-race news and notes

By Richard S. James
Cover picture for the articleThe two BMW M4 GT3s that lost their best laps in yesterday’s qualifying following post-race technical inspection each exceeded the IMSA-mandated engine speed limit of 7,000rpm on three laps. The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3 and the Turner Motorsports No. 96 both lost their best laps and...

Sainz “didn’t react accordingly” to frustrations

Carlos Sainz admits that he pushed too hard to recover lost ground early in the Australian Grand Prix, resulting in going off onto the grass at Turn 9 and spinning into the gravel on lap two because he “didn’t react accordingly” to a poor start to the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Daniel Ricciardo thrilled on McLaren’s mega turnaround at Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo, the 32-year-old Italian-Australian McLaren F1 driver, has hailed the team’s performance in Australian GP, as McLaren finished the event with double points. Followed by the race, the home favourite who had finished one place behind teammate Norris at sixth in a much-refurbished Albert Park on Sunday, branded the performance as a “mega result” adding he would “rehydrate with a couple of beers” before leaving Melbourne.
MOTORSPORTS
Two Pilot Challenge teams scrambling to make Laguna Seca after Sebring crash

Two IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams have been forced to find backup cars in order to participate at Laguna Seca after a heavy crash at Sebring. Both chassis, the No. 3 JG Wentworth Racing Toyota Supra and the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra TCR, were damaged beyond repair after Kyle Marcelli collided with Mason Filippi at the high-speed Turn 9. Marcelli and Filippi were uninjured.
MOTORSPORTS
Dillon, RCR heading in right direction with strong Martinsville showing

Austin Dillon owned that the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team didn’t have a better shot at winning Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. Dillon, who ran second at the time of the final caution, restarted third in overtime, taking the inside lane behind leader William Byron. Dillon knew what he wanted to do going into Turn 1 but a mistake on the restart negated those plans.
MOTORSPORTS
Ferrari Racing Days action concludes at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge completed its North American edition of Ferrari Racing Days for the 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway with a flourish as over 60 drivers took to the track for the final races of the weekend. Trofeo Pirelli. After a disaster of a race on Saturday, Manny Franco bounced...
MOTORSPORTS
Jenson Button to race in Nitro Rallycross

Jenson Button will compete in this year’s Nitro Rallycross championship, racing in the all-electric Group E class. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion, son of late British rallycross racer John Button, will drive for Xite Energy Racing alongside fellow Brit Oliver Bennett. “I want to go racing,” said former...
MOTORSPORTS
Ganassi's IMSA expansion pays off

Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team expanded from one to two cars for 2022, re-branding itself as Cadillac Racing in the process. And with the exception of Renger van der Zande, the driving squad is all new, with Sebastien Bourdais joining van der Zande in the 01 and Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn teaming up in the 02 DPi-V.R. Other changes included bringing Danielle Shepherd over from Alex Palou’s IndyCar team to engineer the 02. It may have looked rough in the beginning, but now it appears two cars was a good idea.
MOTORSPORTS

