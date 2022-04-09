ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Facing Predators on Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Knight will start Saturday's game in Nashville. Knight will be looking for his fourth straight win, having stopped...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Sunday's lineup

Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Raleigh finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after going 1-for-2 with two walks Opening Day. Luis Torrens will catch Sunday, as the Mariners have given all three of their catchers a start through the first three games of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Jacob Webb: DFA'd by Atlanta

Webb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Webb failed to make the Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings during 2019, but he had a 4.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last year. Atlanta selected the contract of Jackson Stephens in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday

Dozier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Dozier started the first four games of the year, grabbing four hits. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Cam Gallagher starting behind the plate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Tuesday

Molina will sit Tuesday against the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Molina had been scheduled to sit Monday against the Pirates, but that game wound up getting rained out. He'll wind up getting two days off in a row, as Andrew Knizner is again scheduled for his season debut Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resting Monday

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dickerson will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series after going 1-for-8 with an RBI between starts Friday and Saturday. He still appears locked in as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, as the lefty-hitting Dickerson is expected to be the team's main option against right-handed pitching, while the lefty-hitting Albert Pujols picks up starts versus lefties. Both Dickerson and Pujols will rest Monday, however, with manager Oliver Marmol electing to give fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar a look in the DH role against Pirates righty Zach Thompson.
MLB

