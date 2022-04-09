ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: When is it and how can I vote?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NICKELODEON'S annual Kids' Choice Awards is approaching.

Here's what you need to know and how to prepare...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9Vqn_0f4ZmtRR00
Miranda Crosgrove is an iconic Nickelodeon star

When are the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards?

The 35th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7.30pm ET.

The event will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

You can watch the live broadcast of the show on Nickelodeon.

Viewers who do not have cable can stream the ceremony on Hulu + Live TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5P82_0f4ZmtRR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0Bl3_0f4ZmtRR00

Who is hosting the Kids' Choice Awards?

Miranda Crosgrove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbrFD_0f4ZmtRR00
Miranda Cosgrove is co-hosting the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Miranda Crosgrove, 28, is an iconic Nickelodeon star.

She rose to fame for her iconic roles as Megan Parker in Drake & Josh and Carly Shay on iCarly.

"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course lots of slime," Miranda said in a press release.

"Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"

Since her Nickelodeon days, Miranda has appeared in projects including the Despicable Me franchise, Crowded, 3022, and North Hollywood.

Rob Gronkowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HY4jW_0f4ZmtRR00
Rob Gronkowski is co-hosting the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Robert "Gronk" Gronkowski, 32, is a former NFL player and New England Patriots legend.

He retired from the game in 2019 and now works as an analyst on Fox Sports.

The football player is now co-hosting the Kids' Choice Awards with Miranda.

Gronkowski told ET in an interview, "I would say [fans can expect] a fun entertaining show, and a lot of sliming."

Who will be performing and presenting at the Awards?

Performances at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will include Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow.

Samuel L Jackson, Sofia Vergara, Peyton List, and Charli D'Amelio will be among some of the presenters of the night, according to Variety.

First Lady Dr Jill Biden will also make a special appearance on the show.

How can you vote?

Voting for the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards has ended.

The voting periods for all categories started on March 17, 2022, and closed on April 9.

Voters could have used the Nick Play app or the Nickelodeon website to enter their votes online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKTXi_0f4ZmtRR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRlOS_0f4ZmtRR00

This year, there was a total of 27 main categories and 31 international categories open for voting, according to Nickelodeon.

Some of the nominees include Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Tom Holland, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Some of the categories include Favorite Kids TV Show, Favorite Male & Female TV Stars, Favorite Movie, and Favorite Video Game.

