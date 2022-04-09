High winds quickly spread shed fire to home in Altamonte Springs, firefighters say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A shed caught fire and quickly spread to an Altamonte Springs home on Saturday, firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to a house fire call around 2 p.m. on Jackson Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Firefighters said they arrived at the shed fire within four minutes of being called, but wind conditions quickly spread embers to a nearby home, which then and caught fire.

The flames were put out within 10 minutes, but the home sustained major damage and the shed was destroyed.

Officials with the American Red Cross of Central Florida were called to help assist the people living inside the home.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details on the fire and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group