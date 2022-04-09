ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church hosts Easter Egg Hunt for the community

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

A local church kicked off Easter festivities early this year with their Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

St Nicholas Orthodox Church hosted an egg hunt for age groups ranging from 0-4, 5-8, and 9 and up.

The 5-8 age group participated in a scavenger hunt while egg hunting, and the 9+ age group participated in a “minute to win it” challenge to find all of their eggs.

Each egg included a prize redemption ticket and a free lunch at Texas Road House or New York Lunch.

Parishioners planned on hosting the Easter Egg Hunt three-years-ago, but the pandemic impacted their plans.

“We were just looking to get our church more out in the community and to kind of do something where everybody could come. There was no cost for this so everybody could come have a good time with their family, and put a little smile on kids faces, and just see lots of happiness,” said Beth Potter, organizer, St. Nick’s Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Organizers recalled to us the number of attendees have doubled. Last year, there were a little under 100 kids at the event. This year, 246 kids participated in the event.

