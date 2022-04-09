Dayton Dragons postpone Saturday game, will make up with doubleheader Sunday

Dayton Dragons Opening Day 2022

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have announced they have postponed Saturday’s afternoon game due to wet grounds.

In a release, the Dragons said that the weather did not cooperate for their game against the Fort Wayne Tincaps Saturday but they plan to make it up Sunday.

The teams will make up the games with two seven-inning games on Sunday April 10 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should exchange their ticket for another game later in the season, the Dragons said in the release.

All tickets for Sunday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans can view the ticket exchange policy here and view the schedule here.

