ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Dragons postpone Saturday game, will make up with doubleheader Sunday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zvS0_0f4Zk9R200
Dayton Dragons Opening Day 2022

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have announced they have postponed Saturday’s afternoon game due to wet grounds.

In a release, the Dragons said that the weather did not cooperate for their game against the Fort Wayne Tincaps Saturday but they plan to make it up Sunday.

The teams will make up the games with two seven-inning games on Sunday April 10 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game should exchange their ticket for another game later in the season, the Dragons said in the release.

All tickets for Sunday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans can view the ticket exchange policy here and view the schedule here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Dragons announce 2022 firework shows

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are announcing their plans for upcoming firework shows. On Friday, officials released the dates for the six shows set to take place this season. Here are when the Dragons will host firework shows:. Saturday, May 21. Saturday, June 4. Saturday, June 25. Monday, July...
DAYTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Scrappers single game tickets go on sale Friday

Mahoning Valley Scrappers single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices range from $9 to $14. Opening Night at Eastwood Field...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Jones transfers to Dayton

Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Fort Wayne Tincaps#The Dayton Dragons#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox 19

Show us your Reds Opening Day photos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Reds Opening Day is here. There are several festivities going on throughout Downtown Cincinnati including the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade and the Opening Day Charity Block Party at The Banks. FOX19 NOW would love to see your Reds Opening Day photos. If you are trying to submit...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Nailers sink Walleye

A goal and an assist by forward Cam Hausinger led the Wheeling Nailers to a 3-2 home win against the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Sunday. Forward Patrick Watling recorded two assists for Wheeling (36-29-4-0) while goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 23 saves on 25 shots in the victory.
WHEELING, WV
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy