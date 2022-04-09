ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton landscaping employee dies after run over by truck

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An employee of a landscaping company in Wilton lost his life after being trapped under a truck on Saturday, police said.

The Wilton Police Department responded to 77 Danbury Rd. around 10:35 a.m. for a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian. On-scene, police learned that a landscaping truck had run over an employee of the landscaping company, who was trapped under the truck.

The fire department was able to move the truck enough to extricate the victim, though police said he was unresponsive.

Adolfo Guitierrez Sanches, of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson at (203) 834-6325, or reach out via the anonymous tip line at (203) 563-0256.

