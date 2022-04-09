ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale's Jessie Elland turns heads in a plunging scarlet gown as she is joined by her co-stars at a swanky charity ball in Manchester

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Emmerdale actresses Jessie Elland cut a stylish figure on Saturday evening as she took to the red carpet at the One Upon A Smile charity ball in Manchester.

Jessie, who had played Chloe Harris in the soap since 2021, turned heads in a plunging scarlet gown as she joined her co-star Katie Hill on the red carpet.

The auburn haired beauty beamed for the cameras as she showed off her toned arms and fantastic figure.

Scarlet lady: Emmerdale actresses Jessie Elland cut a stylish figure in a plunging scarlet gown on Saturday evening as she took to the red carpet at the One Upon A Smile charity ball in Manchester.

The actress accessorised the striking look with gold jewellery, matching a bracelet with ring and earrings.

Her long glossy hair falling in a gentle curl, the actress Opted for glamourous palette of make-up and for a pop of colour a cherry red lip.

To give herself some extra height the soap star wore a pair of intricately designed gold peep toed heels.

Best friends: The auburn haired beauty beamed for the cameras as she showed off her toned arms and fantastic figure (pictured with co-star Katie Hill)

Co-Star Katie, 18, who plays Sarah Sugden, looked gorgeous in a floor length oyster frock with ruche detail.

Cuddling up for the cameras, Katie accessorised the strapless gown with a striking gold watch and simple chain.

Her long dark hair falling in a straight style, the stars white painted toenails just about visible.

Fab: Katie Hill, 18, who plays Sarah Sugden, looked gorgeous in a floor length oyster frock with ruche detail
Off screen: Despite the drama onscreen the pair are firm friends in real life (pictured in character on the show) 

The sold out event was held at Lancashire County Cricket Club, with the charity's aim of raising money to help support bereaved families.

With Emmerdale filmed in nearby Leeds, many of the soaps actors were present to help the good cause.

Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, looked gorgeous in a violet floral tea dress with button detail.

Co-Stars: (L-R)  Bradley Johnson, Isabel Hodgins, Laurence Robb, Jessie Elland, Katie Hill, Jack Downhan
Gorgeous: Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, looked gorgeous in a violet floral tea dress with button detail (pictured with co-star Laurence Robb)

The actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Laurence Robb, who portrays bad body Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV show.

In a smart black tuxedo and dickie bow, the actor added a pop of colour to the outfit with a pair checked indigo trousers.

The duo were joined alongside Bradley Johnson and Jack Downham, who play Vinny Dingle and Noah Dingle respectively.

Back again: The current cast were also joined at the swanky event by Danny Miller, who played Aaron Dingle in the soap before leaving in December 2021 (pictured alongside friend Dan Jillings)

The current cast were also joined at the swanky event by Danny Miller, who played Aaron Dingle in the soap before leaving in December 2021.

The I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! winner looked smart in a three piece black dinner suit.

Beaming for the cameras the 31-year-old posed alongside his friend, actor Dan Jillings.

Danny's outing comes after he gave fans a hint at the famous names who are on the guest list of his upcoming star-studded three-day wedding celebrations.

Family: Danny, who shares 4-month-old son Albert with Steph, recently gave his fans a hint at the famous names who are on the guest list of his upcoming three-day wedding 

Inviting many of the 'friends for life' he made during his time on the ITV soap, and his football idol pal and fellow I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmate David Ginola, 55, has been regularly checking in to remind himself of the date.

Danny, who shares 4-month-old son Albert with Steph, told OK! magazine of David: 'He's texted me a couple of times just reminding himself, but reminding me of the date of the wedding as well, so it’s fully in the forefront of his mind.'

Danny played Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale from 2008 to 2012 and again from 2014 to 2021, and he is planning to invite as many members of the cast as possible.

Wedding guests: Lucy Pargeter, who played his on-screen mother Chas Dingle, and Paddy and Marlon Dingle actors Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock will be in attendance

He said Lucy Pargeter, who played his on-screen mother Chas Dingle, will be attending, while Jeff Hordley who plays Cain Dingle, and Zoë Henry who plays Rhona Goskirk will also be in attendance.

Isobel Steele who portrays Danny's on-screen sister Liv Flaherty will be watching the couple say 'I do', while Paddy and Marlon Dingle actors Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock will also be there on the couple's special day.

Danny said: 'We're keeping our fingers crossed for as many as possible because they were such a big part of my life.

Soap stars: Zoë Henry who plays Rhona Goskirk will also be at the wedding to see Danny marry Steph

'You'll notice a lot of them are older because they've all been like mentors or mum and dads to me in their own little ways, and I really want them there.'

Meanwhile, he confirmed he's invited French former footballer David after they grew close in the I'm A Celebrity camp last year, adding that the wedding is 'fully in the forefront of his mind'.

He added that actors Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt, who also starred on I'm A Celebrity, will also be there.

Winner: Danny was crowned the first King of the Castle, while Simon Gregson came second and Frankie Bridge third in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final in December

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

