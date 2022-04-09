ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Seven hidden Gmail tricks everyone should know – including how to quickly unsend an email

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEfok_0f4ZjdbG00

GMAIL has a clean, simple interface - but there's more under the hood than meets the eye.

There are tons of hidden hacks and tricks for optimizing your Gmail experience - including unsending a strongly-worded email.

Over 300billion emails were sent per day in 2020 - and loads of them were written, sent and received on Google's Gmail platform.

Gmail accounts for 1.8billion of the 5.6billion active email accounts - and every account does far more than merely send and receive.

Unsend an email

Surely, everyone has sent a message through cyberspace they immediately wished they could take back - on Gmail, it's possible.

After sending an email, a small box will appear in the lower right asking if you would like to unsend - click directly on the word "undo" after you've send as clicking anywhere else will cause the option to disappear.

Under default settings, the undo icon will appear onscreen for five seconds - this can be altered in settings.

Advanced search

Advanced search is a useful tool for tracking down a piece of information buried in your inbox.

The advanced search tool can by accessed by clicking the icon with three slider bars in the search box at the top of your inbox.

You can search by sender, receiver, date, words - you can even narrow the search for an email by looking for the words it doesn't have.

Color coding important messages

Starring messages puts your most crucial emails in a separate folder.

But these messages can be further organized with color-coded stars.

Activate more color options by going to settings, scroll down on the general tab, and drag more color options to the "in use" section.

Smart compose

Google's writing suggestions are a blessing for users who write with traditional office lingo.

By just typing the beginning of a phrase, Gmail will suggest the remainder of it, saving you keystrokes and time.

Smart compose can be toggled on and off under settings - Google is even accepting feedback for how to improve the quality of Smart Compose's suggested phrases.

Customized inbox

Gmail's default layout is rather basic to appeal to the masses.

But user's can prioritize their emails by clicking the quick settings gear icon, and selecting a custom inbox based on what they want to see first: unread, starred or important.

You can apply the multiple inboxes feature, which can siphon all bot-mail into a different inbox.

Confidential mode

An email can be made to disappear, like a Snapchat.

You can set an expiration date on a private email by clicking the lock icon near the send button.

Your employer may revoke confidential mode from your network, barring employees from sending disappearing messages.

Mute conversation

Muting a thread that gets excess replies can provide serious reprieve for users with office-wide emailing.

It's a simple feature - but it's a bit buried.

Check the box on the left of an email you received and an options bar will appear at the top.

Click the three dots to bring in the dropdown menu, and select mute for some sweet, sweet email silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB6Rj_0f4ZjdbG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwUMe_0f4ZjdbG00

Gmail is free but that doesn't mean it has to be basic in function.

Get the most out of your account by applying all the available features.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Messages#Email Accounts#Gmail#Search Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
WLTX.com

Check your bathroom: This popular brand of moisturizer has just been recalled

The maker of Jergens is recalling some of its moisturizing products because they may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall is for specific lots of 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer with specific codes, the Kao USA Inc. said earlier this month.
SKIN CARE
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One iCloud Setting You Should Turn Off ASAP Because It Takes Up So Much Storage

If you’ve got iPhone storage problems, the culprit may just be an app or two (or 10) that is causing your device to be slower and less efficient than usual. The solution often lies in adjusting or disabling certain apps — but where do you start? The answer may just be with your iCloud settings. According to Tech Expert Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster, this is the one iCloud setting you should turn off ASAP because it takes up so much storage.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
385K+
Followers
18K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy