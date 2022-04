Lexington, Kentucky (March 15, 2022) – Tia Alchureiqi and Milo Golding, students at Lexington Christian Academy, have been named among the 150 winners of the Class of 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Each winner will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of 6,600+ alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 28 DAYS AGO