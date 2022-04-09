ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone County, MN

Big Stone County Sheriff Urges Caution on Roadways

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 3 days ago

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to use caution while traveling on roadways this spring. Reports have been received that barricades...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler police urge residents to use caution on roads

The Tyler Police Department is advising residents to use caution on area roadways after severe weather hit East Texas on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. In the Tyler and Smith County area, heavy rain continued early Tuesday morning causing some area roads to see patches of collected rainwater. Tyler...
TYLER, TX
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Big Stone County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Big Stone County, MN
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
KNOX News Radio

Rescuers searching for male in Red River (updated)

Rescue teams spent much of today (Friday) searchding the Red River and its banks near downtown Grand Forks / East Grand Forks for a person who may have entered the water this morning. East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund says they received an eyewitness report that a male was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

60-Year-Old Man Dead In Anoka County Rollover Crash

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 60-year-old Isanti man died in a rollover crash late Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorist was going north on Highway 65 when he exited the road near 233rd Avenue Northeast. The car then rolled in a ditch and ended up on the right side of the southbound lane of the highway around 11 p.m. The driver was identified as Thomas Bauer. State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.  
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1520 The Ticket

Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato officer announces run for Faribault County Sheriff

A North Mankato police officer will run for sheriff in Faribault County. Jacob Kral, who served as a deputy in Faribault County will run in the upcoming election. In a media release, Kral says he has devoted himself to public service for 17 years as a deputy, police officer, and reserve officer. He has also taught Minnesota DNR youth safety classes.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Head-On Crash Reported In Cass County

POWERS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened in Powers Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 371 near Haddix Circle Northwest at about 7:30 a.m. Investigators say that a Chevrolet was traveling north on the highway when it crossed into the opposing traffic lane, striking a Ford. Further details were not immediately available, but the State Patrol said that the crash did involve at least one fatality.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for wanted man in Minnehaha County

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are currently looking for a wanted man. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for more information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Odarie Tafari Massiah. Officials say he is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and aggravated...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Bring Me The News

Driver slams into Anoka County squad car stopped at highway crash site

A driver on a Twin Cities highway slammed into the back of a squad car that had responded to the scene of a crash early Friday. A deputy was on Highway 65 just after midnight, in a squad car that was stopped at the site of the wreck, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The deputy was helping to control traffic as authorities processed the scene, and her squad car's emergency lights were activated.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy