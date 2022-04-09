ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California May Use Genetically Engineered Mosquitos to Halt the Spread of Disease

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7IDO_0f4ZhTnI00
Mosquitos can spread all kinds of diseases. Erik Karits/Unsplash

If you’re looking to be alarmed by something on the internet, you might want to venture down to the CDC’s website, where the agency in question tracks the regions where one might find Aedes aegypti. Aedes aegypti is a species of mosquito that’s known to spread diseases like chikungunya, Zika and dengue — which can lead to outbreaks.

Nearly all of California is included in this map, and it’s led the government to embark on a bold and potentially risky plan — sending genetically engineered mosquitos out into the wild to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti.

An article in the Los Angeles Times explores the ideas at the heart of the plan, as well as the reasons why some residents are worried about its consequences. The mosquitos were designed by the company Oxitec; essentially, when the males mate with female Aedes aegypti, the resulting female offspring die. Given the speed at which mosquitos reproduce, this can — in theory — have a substantial effect on reducing the mosquito population.

(As a quick reminder: male mosquitos don’t bite; if a mosquito has bit you, it’s a female.)

The EPA is in favor of this experiment going forward in California’s Tulare County. California’s state government still needs to approve it, however — and given that this technology is in its early days, there are plenty of concerns surrounding what could potentially go wrong.

If this project does go ahead and is successful, these genetically engineered mosquitos could be deployed to more regions around the world where mosquitos spread disease — but that’s still a big if.

Comments / 1

Related
InsideHook

Rob Gronkowski Predicts How Long Tom Brady Will Keep Playing in NFL

Although his own NFL future is undetermined, Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts about how long his longtime teammate Tom Brady will keep playing pro football during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The 32-year-old Gronkowski, who played nine seasons with Brady in New England before joining him in Tampa Bay,...
NFL
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

US poised to release 2.4bn genetically modified male mosquitoes to battle deadly diseases

Genetically modified male mosquitoes may soon be buzzing across areas of California, in an experiment to stop the spread of invasive species in a warming climate. Earlier this month, the EPA cleared the UK-based biotech company Oxitec to release a maximum of roughly 2.4bn of its genetically modified mosquitoes through 2024, expand its existing trial in Florida and start a new pilot project in California’s Central Valley, where mosquito numbers are on the rise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
GV Wire

Genetically Modified Mosquitos Could Buzz Around the Valley

With its dry, hot summers, the Central Valley seemed like a perfect breeding ground for a federally-approved, eyebrow-raising field experiment: the release of millions of genetically engineered male mosquitoes. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the project by authorizing an experimental-use permit to British biotech company Oxitec. The Delta...
VISALIA, CA
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
InsideHook

Could These Mountain Rodents Hold the Key to Human Aging?

For entirely understandable reasons, scientists have spent a lot of time looking into matters of human aging and mortality. What can be more surprising, though, is to see what animals they’ve been researching to gain insight into the matter. Jellyfish, for instance, are a subject of fascination for many researchers — even though the parallels between human and jellyfish biology can be challenging to figure out.
WILDLIFE
InsideHook

Is It Dangerous to Use Melatonin as an Insomnia Cure?

Before a flight to London last week, I packed the usual essentials in my toiletry bag: toothbrush, contacts, deodorant and a small Ziploc bag filled with a mix of pills — some blue, some white. The blue caplets were Advil PM, which contain diphenhydramine, while the white caplets were...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mosquitos#The Mosquito#Aedes#The Los Angeles Times#Oxitec
InsideHook

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InsideHook

6 State Attorneys General Threaten to Investigate NFL for Allowing “Overtly Hostile” Workplace Culture for Women

If the NFL doesn’t appropriately act on allegations of a workplace culture that is hostile for women and minorities which were made in a February piece in The New York Times, the league could face an investigation by six attorneys general, including New York Attorney General Letitia James. Joining James in signing a letter that was addressed to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell outlining “the grave concerns” the state officials have over an NFL “workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women” were the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in London

Fictional Ted Lasso‘s home has some very real charms, but experiencing them all in just a couple of days can feel daunting. Don’t let it. Here is a quick, two-day itinerary with the best new sights, some classics as well as the perfect hotel — that will leave you more than satisfied.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
InsideHook

Meet Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, The UFC’s Most Likely Successor to Conor McGregor

If you haven’t thought about the UFC in a while, you’re not alone. It’s been nine months since Conor McGregor fought, with no return to the Octagon yet on the books. And despite losing three of his last four fights, the Irishman is still the reigning, defending champion of the pay-per-view world. Take a look at the most purchased PPV fights in the league’s history and you’ll find McGregor’s bouts make up the entire top six, and eight of the top 10. No one can draw a crowd like “The Notorious.” At least, no one yet.
UFC
Houston Chronicle

Babies across Texas are now screened for this rare genetic disease

Kenzie Reeder’s maternal instinct was telling her something wasn’t quite right with her newborn son Blaise within the first few weeks of his life. “I remember holding him a few days after he was born and having to pull his arms and legs up for him,” said Kenzie. “It was concerning to us from day one.”
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

How “Exercise Snacking” Can Help You Reach 150 Minutes of Movement a Week

The preposterous amount of money that Millennials spend on fitness is well-reported (over $125 a month, with some reports suggesting that the generation will spend more in their lifetime on gym memberships, activewear and connected fitness machines than on higher education). That’s saying something, considering how prohibitively expensive college has gotten in America.
WORKOUTS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy