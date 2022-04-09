ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Oregon trooper critically hurt in 2021 pursuit crash now recovering at home

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
ST. HELENS — An Oregon State Police trooper who was critically injured in a police incident last year on U.S. 30 near St. Helens is now recovering at home. KATU-TV reported that Trooper John...

www.oregonlive.com

