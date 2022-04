Get the benefit of light in your hallway, bedroom, kitchen, or living room with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light. Impressively, this innovative product doesn’t block any of your outlets, so they are still available for your gadgets. Giving you more out of any space, the GuideLight 2 PLUS is also extremely easy for anyone to install. It takes only a few seconds and requires no wires or batteries at all. Moreover, made with LED lights, it has a lifespan of more than 25 years! It lights up your home in a pleasant way, giving you just enough brightness to see without overwhelming you. Overall, enhance your home with a gadget that looks great and gives you pathway lighting without the hassle.

