Palm Desert, CA

The Autism Inland Empire hosts 10th Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
The 10th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair was hosted by the Autism Society Inland Empire at the Civic Center in Palm Desert. April is National Autism Awareness Month.

The Autism Society Inland Empire “Autism Walk & Resource Fair” is the Inland Empire’s largest Autism event for local resources.

There was a 5k Walk/Race and HERO Village filled with fun for the entire family, including inflatable attractions, crafts, food trucks, vendor booths for Autism Awareness, and resources for families.

It was a time of community dedicated to improving the lives of children & adults with Autism.

The Autism Society currently serves families across both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in the Inland Empire. Currently, there are over 17,500 children and adults combined in both regions who need support and education on the many issues our families face.

The Autism Society Inland Empire’s mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully.

KESQ News Channel 3

‘If anybody can do anything to stop this thing;’ Palm Desert man appeals for support of Alzheimer’s organization

The Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley has been serving the desert community for more than 24 years. It will be hosting a fundraising event on April 16th. The event would not be possible without community partners who are dedicated to uplifting the organization's mission. Bob Thistle, a resident of Segovia in Palm Desert, has The post ‘If anybody can do anything to stop this thing;’ Palm Desert man appeals for support of Alzheimer’s organization appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Tickets still available for Joslyn Senior Center fundraiser

The Joslyn Senior Center is hosting its 12th annual The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon on Wednesday. It has been at least two years since the fashion show and luncheon were last put on because of the pandemic. Other fundraisers were held to try to raise funds, but none amounted to what is annually The post Tickets still available for Joslyn Senior Center fundraiser appeared first on KESQ.
CHARITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch the FIND Food Bank telethon live tonight at 7 PM on News Channel 3

Tonight is the 12th annual FIND Food Bank Telethon to Fight Child Hunger. You can watch the telethon live on News Channel 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Summer will be difficult for families facing hunger. Budgets tighten while the desert’s economy slows. Kids are home and missing meals they would normally get at The post Watch the FIND Food Bank telethon live tonight at 7 PM on News Channel 3 appeared first on KESQ.
CHARITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta residents fighting PGA West to ‘Save the Swan’

Residents and wildlife advocates are pleading with management and the HOA at a La Quinta community to save a swan they say has called the area home for almost a decade. The swan being called the star of PGA West – and residents are desperately trying to protect him. "The swan was here for 9 The post La Quinta residents fighting PGA West to ‘Save the Swan’ appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
