The 10th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair was hosted by the Autism Society Inland Empire at the Civic Center in Palm Desert. April is National Autism Awareness Month.

The Autism Society Inland Empire “Autism Walk & Resource Fair” is the Inland Empire’s largest Autism event for local resources.

There was a 5k Walk/Race and HERO Village filled with fun for the entire family, including inflatable attractions, crafts, food trucks, vendor booths for Autism Awareness, and resources for families.

It was a time of community dedicated to improving the lives of children & adults with Autism.

The Autism Society currently serves families across both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in the Inland Empire. Currently, there are over 17,500 children and adults combined in both regions who need support and education on the many issues our families face.



The Autism Society Inland Empire’s mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully.

The post The Autism Inland Empire hosts 10th Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair appeared first on KESQ .