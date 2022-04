The Cleveland Guardians are on the road for the first game of a short two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Guardians lost their first two games of the season to the Royals by a combined score of 4-1. However, they woke up on Sunday and crushed the Royals 17-3 to move to 1-2 on the year and followed up with a 10-spot on Monday afternoon. As far as the first two wins of the season go, Cleveland couldn't have done much better.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO