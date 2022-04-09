ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver ran over, killed man after argument in north Phoenix parking lot: police

By FOX 10 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - A man has been accused of first-degree murder after he reportedly ran over a person with his car in north Phoenix on Friday night, police said....

