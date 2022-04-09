‘My Heart Just Sunk:’ Steelers Fans React To The Death Of Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The sports world is grieving tonight after learning Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed this morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was struck by a truck while he was walking on a busy highway, for unknown reasons.

“To lose a guy like that, at that age, 24-years-old, my God, it’s a tragedy, it really is,” said Gene Bianchi.

In the words of his teammates and coaches, Haskins was a legend, a leader on and off the football field.

The 24-year-old’s life was cut short after he was hit by a dump truck when he attempted to cross four lanes on a busy Florida highway after allegedly running out of gas.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death came out.

Ohio State fans who watched Haskins play say he became a Buckeye legend in 2018 after having one of the greatest seasons as a quarterback, leading the team to a 13-1 record and a victory in the Rose Bowl.

“I think that he was just trying to build something for his future,” David Rieg. “Become something for the Steelers that they wanted to have. It’s sad to see.”

After a standout season, Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019 and then signed with the Steelers in 2021.

He came to Pittsburgh ready to work and learn from his teammates.

He was with them in South Florida when he tragically lost his life.

Steeler nation said his future with the black and gold, and potential in the NFL, will now never be realized.

“I certainly think he had the opportunity,” said Ryan Lynch. “I think it’s a real shame that we’ll never get to find out.”

Fans said not only is this a career lost, but more importantly, a talented, caring young man that was taken too soon.

“He had a chance to compete, I know Tomlin liked him a lot, he brought him in here and thought a lot of him,” Bianchi said.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement saying he’s devastated and at a loss for words, saying Haskins quickly became a part of the Steelers family and was one of the hardest workers both on the field and in the community.

“It’s a horrible day for Steeler Nation and Buckeye fans today, we lost a good one,” said Marlon Stroud.

Traffic homicide wit the highway patrol are now investigating the crash.

His fans, teammates, and family say he will never be forgotten.