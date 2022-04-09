ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 Reasons Why Cross-Platform Play Has Pushback From the Gaming Industry

By Brad R. Edwards
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross-platform connectivity seems to be all the rage for gamers these days and it's easy to see why. It's far more convenient for you to be able to play on your PlayStation with your friend who's on Xbox or PC than both of you requiring the same console. While...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Platform#Ebooks#Video Game#Sony Update Fees Game#Nintendo And Steam
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch has players wall-running like Titanfall

Everything old is new again, as an old Call of Duty glitch has suddenly reappeared slap-bang in the middle of COD: Vanguard (opens in new tab). The various COD games are continually playing whack-a-mole with bugs of course, even if the days of the recurring infinite stim glitch seem over (opens in new tab), and this latest is a bit of a classic: so much so I'm not even sure which entry it originated in, though it's always popped up in the Zombies modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A new Tomb Raider is coming, built on Unreal Engine 5

Lara Croft’s next adventure, the 13th mainline Tomb Raider game, is now in development, Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday. The developer said the next Tomb Raider game will be built using Epic Games’ newly launched Unreal Engine 5 to deliver “next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences.” Crystal Dynamics has used its own Foundation Engine for recent Tomb Raider games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 is now available to download, Epic Games announced on Tuesday. The latest edition of the benchmark games development engine touts a new “fully dynamic global illumination” tool, plus a geometry system that allows creators to build games with “massive amounts of geometric detail.”. Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Cross-Platform?

Potential players of Ashen-developer A44 want to know: is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn cross-platform?. Cross-platform compatibility has grown immensely in popularity since it was first introduced into the gaming sphere. With so many platforms available across the console divide, PC, Mac, and now mobile, players have more than indicated their desire for agency when it comes to where they play.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have full cross-platform play

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired fantasy spinoff of Gearbox’s Borderlands franchise, will feature full cross-play on all platforms when the game launches on March 25. Gearbox president Randy Pitchford announced support for cross-platform play across PlayStation, PC, and Xbox devices in a tweet on Sunday. The...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming vs. Google Stadia: Which Should You Choose?

In the past few years, we’ve seen cloud gaming turn from science fiction to something that seems almost normal. If you’re interested in taking the plunge and experiencing cloud gaming firsthand, you’ll probably end up choosing between Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google’s Stadia. Choosing...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason The New Witcher Switched To Unreal 5

Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is nothing short of impressive. The next-generation game engine has already proven its capabilities in epic demos. But, not every developer has had access to the engine. That all changed during a recent presentation about Unreal Engine 5 hosted by Epic Games. Epic Games announced that it is officially making Unreal Engine 5 open to the public, giving access to any developers interested in using the engine. But that wasn't all the presentation had to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons Why the iPad mini Is the Ultimate Portable Gaming Device

Phones are great for playing games, but if you really want to get the best mobile gaming experience possible, you need an iPad mini. If you’re obsessed with mobile gaming, you need a device that will give you maximum screen real estate, great battery life, and unmatched portability. The iPad mini is a powerful and versatile device that can take your gaming experience to the next level.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Overwatch player builds motorized glove to become the ultimate Mercy main

Six years of playing Overwatch have taught me that PC players will always go above and beyond to earn the slightest advantage against the other team. Some will master every hero so they can fill any role, others will get so scary good at one particular hero that they can't be beat, and some will just install a few cheats. I thought I'd seen it all, until I witnessed a motorized Mercy player.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Features of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579

Microsoft utilizes the Windows 11 Dev Channel as a platform to incubate and test new ideas, and monitor users' feedback on its recent Windows updates, before deciding whether to scrap or incorporate them in future Windows releases. One of these updates back is the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579,...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

There's a good reason why Samsung is throttling your apps and games

It turns out faster processors come at a hefty cost. Samsung found itself in the midst of heated controversy last week when reports of alleged throttling began circulating on Korean technology forums. Dozens of users complained that Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service (GOS) limited performance within selected apps and games on their smartphones, some going back several generations. The company responded predictably, stating that the feature is intended to keep the CPU and GPU from overheating. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen phones artificially limit apps and games, OnePlus was caught out “optimizing” performance back in 2021.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Sega says its 'Super Game' project is actually multiple AAA titles

Sega has revealed more about its mysterious "Super Game" project, and it's more complex than you might have suspected. As VGC and Kotaku note, Sega executive VP Shuji Utsumi used an interview on its Japanese recruitment page to explain that Super Game is actually "several titles" in progress within the same framework. He and fellow leaders were shy on many details, but vowed that these would be blockbusters that ventured "beyond" the conventional game experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

What Is a Smurf Account in Gaming? What Does 'Smurfing' Mean?

People have been playing video games for decades, and over the years, different kinds of experiences, platforms, and consoles have developed within the gaming sphere. For many, there's a thrill in leveling up and discovering new aspects of the gameplay, but others can have just as many reasons to scale back down and start from the very beginning.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy