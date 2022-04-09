ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mets' Eduardo Escobar receives Saturday off

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Saturday's contest against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets versus Phillies Monday

The New York Mets listed James McCann as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will take over at catcher Monday and bat ninth, while Tomas Nido takes a seat. McCann has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting for Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi was not listed in the team's lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Stassi will take a seat Sunday while Kurt Suzuki starts at catcher and bats seventh. Our models project Stassi to make 365 more plate appearances this season, with 15 home...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane MLB record vs. Astros

Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Red Sox leave Bobby Dalbec off Monday lineup

The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Guillorme
Person
Eduardo Escobar
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo batting seventh for Phillies Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Johan Camargo as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Camargo will play third base and bat seventh against the A's Sunday, while Alec Bohm takes a seat. Camargo has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo grabbing seat Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are giving Gallo a day off after he was in the lineup for the first four games of the season. Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton are starting across the outfield on Tuesday. Anthony Rizzo is at designated hitter and DJ LeMahieu is manning first base. Josh Donaldson, who was held out of the lineup on Monday, is leading off the order and starting on the hot corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling out of lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alcides Escobar absent from Nationals lineup Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Alcides Escobar is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. Lucius Fox is starting at shortstop in place of Escobar and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Fox for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier held out of Royals lineup Tuesday

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals are giving Dozier the day off for the first time this season. Carlos Santana is on first base again and Salvador Perez is shifting to the designated hitter spot. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Wong will remain in the starting lineup on Tuesday and move up to lead off position against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Andrew McCutchen will move from first to fourth in the batting order.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Isiah Kiner-Falefa back at shortstop Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Marwin Gonzalez covered shortstop for Monday's series opener, but Kiner-Falefa is back out there and batting ninth Tuesday. numberFire’s models project IKF for 7.2 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez batting eighth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gutierrez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gutierrez for 6.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz batting fourth on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. De La Cruz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and Angels. Jesus Aguilar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project De La...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy