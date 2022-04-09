New York's Luis Guillorme operating third base on Saturday

New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are giving Gallo a day off after he was in the lineup for the first four games of the season. Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton are starting across the outfield on Tuesday. Anthony Rizzo is at designated hitter and DJ LeMahieu is manning first base. Josh Donaldson, who was held out of the lineup on Monday, is leading off the order and starting on the hot corner.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO