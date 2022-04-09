ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's Luis Guillorme operating third base on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup...

HOUSTON, TX
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BOSTON, MA
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jean Segura sitting Tuesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Phillies appear to be giving Segura his first breather of the season. Bryson Stott is starting on second base in place of Segura and hitting seventh. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mets' J.D. Davis on bench Tuesday

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Robinson Cano is replacing Davis at the Mets' designated hitter spot and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Cano for 9.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alcides Escobar absent from Nationals lineup Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Alcides Escobar is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. Lucius Fox is starting at shortstop in place of Escobar and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Fox for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
WASHINGTON, DC
Isiah Kiner-Falefa back at shortstop Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Marwin Gonzalez covered shortstop for Monday's series opener, but Kiner-Falefa is back out there and batting ninth Tuesday. numberFire’s models project IKF for 7.2 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kolten Wong leading off for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Wong will remain in the starting lineup on Tuesday and move up to lead off position against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Andrew McCutchen will move from first to fourth in the batting order.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rougned Odor sitting for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Odor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kelvin Gutierrez entering the lineup at third base. Gutierrez will bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Gutierrez...
BALTIMORE, MD
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting fifth on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Keston Hiura moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hunter Dozier held out of Royals lineup Tuesday

Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals are giving Dozier the day off for the first time this season. Carlos Santana is on first base again and Salvador Perez is shifting to the designated hitter spot. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jeff McNeil back on second Tuesday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is back in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. McNeil is replacing Luis Guillorme at second base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project McNeil for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,800 salary. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chris Owings batting seventh for Orioles on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder/infielder Chris Owings is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Owings will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Jorge Mateo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Owings for 7.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
Mike Zunino behind bag Tuesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday versus right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Zunino is starting at catcher over Francisco Mejia and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 10.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,300 salary. Per our...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lorenzo Cain batting eighth for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cain will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Tyrone Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cain for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Corey Dickerson sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jace Peterson batting ninth for Milwaukee on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peterson will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travis d'Arnaud catching Tuesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud is batting fifth and starting behind the bag over Manny Pina. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 9.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,900 salary.
ATLANTA, GA
Victor Robles in center field for Nationals against Atlanta

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. Robles is replacing Lane Thomas in center field and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Robles for 8.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary.
ATLANTA, GA

