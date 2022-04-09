Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown .The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 41.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 21.7 feet Thursday, March 24. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

UNION COUNTY, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO