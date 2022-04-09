Doug Edert transfers to Bryant to begin Saint Peter’s roster overhaul

Doug Edert Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Everyone’s March darling is breaking up, and it’s happening fast. Less than two weeks after Saint Peter’s Elite Eight run, and the day before it is honored by the Yankees in The Bronx, the Peacocks are splitting apart.

Doug Edert, the sharpshooting guard with the robust mustache, committed to transfer to Bryant on Saturday during his visit, a source told The Post.

Edert received interest from a long line of mid-major programs that included the Atlantic 10. But Bryant and coach Jared Grasso made it clear he was a priority there, lighting up his phone and relentlessly recruiting him. The Bulldogs, coming off their first NCAA Tournament bid, are expected to lose top scorer Peter Kiss to the professional ranks.

The Post was first to report Edert’s visit early Saturday afternoon.

Edert, a Nutley, N.J., native with two years of eligibility remaining, is the first Saint Peter’s player to choose a new home, but he likely won’t be the last. Four others — Matthew Lee, Daryl Banks III and Fousseyni and Hassan Drame — are in the transfer portal, and star senior KC Ndefo is expected to join them at some point soon.

Doug Edert shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range for Saint Peter’s last season.

Saint Peter’s has yet to fill its head coaching vacancy after Shaheen Holloway left to take over at Seton Hall, his alma mater. The only known interview to have taken place for the job is with top assistant Ryan Whalen. Rutgers assistant coach Brandin Knight and new Maryland assistant Grant Billmeier had been linked to the job, but are no longer involved.

Edert averaged 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds for Saint Peter’s and shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He burst onto the scene during the Peacocks’ stunning upset of Kentucky in the first round after scoring 20 points. He became a social media sensation in the run to the Elite Eight, and landed deals with Barstool Sports and Buffalo Wild Wings.