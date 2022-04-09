ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Are Dead & Company’s Truckin’ Days Over? Deadheads React on Social Media Following Rumor Scare

By Steve Bloom
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0SOE_0f4Zeih000

Click here to read the full article.

Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir is a straight shooter. When I asked him about life after the final “Fare Thee Well” shows in 2015, he told me (via Billboard): “We’ll see. I’ve got some miles left in me, but I’m sure everybody does. I’m the youngest of the guys.”

He wasn’t supposed to say that. The official storyline was that the Dead members would never play together again. Weir wasn’t having it. Later that year, Dead & Company, featuring Weir and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann — with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti playing in the band — hit the road.

This week, Rolling Stone posted an article initially titled, “ Dead and Company Will Stop Touring After 2022.”

Weir thumbed his nose at the news on Twitter, writing simply, “News to me.”

Rolling Stone amended the headline with a question mark and noted in an update, “The band itself said in a statement, ‘Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.’”

Deadheads were nonplussed about the news or lack thereof . And some media outlets (like longtime counterculture monitor Relix and music news site Stereogum ) wasted no time chiming in with their own takes, in Dead speak. A common refrain: that the tour may be underselling and the rumor was intended to goose ticket sales, or that the magazine’s anonymous source must be high.

See below for reactions from across social media.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Top Spotify Podcast Exec Courtney Holt to Leave Company

Click here to read the full article. Courtney Holt, a top executive in Spotify’s podcasting business and a four-year veteran of the company, is leaving the streaming giant, a source close to the situation has confirmed to Variety. The source said that Holt’s departure was his decision and is amicable, and that he will stay on as an advisor to the company for the next several months at least. Reps for Spotify declined comment; the news was first reported by The Ankler. The source added that Max Cutler, head of new content initiatives, and Julie McNamara, head of U.S. studios, will...
MUSIC
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Says Will Smith’s Career Will Recover After Slap: ‘He’ll Be Fine. He’ll Be Back’

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg predicts Will Smith’s career will come back to normal after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Reports surfaced almost a week after the incident that Netflix was pumping the breaks on its Will Smith-starring action-thriller “Fast and Loose.” The project was moved to the streamer’s backburner in the days following Smith’s slap. Goldberg reacted to the news on the April 4 episode of “The View,” assuring viewers that Smith’s career will rebound. “Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question,” Goldberg said. “The question is does...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Long, Strange Trip Is Over: Dead and Company Will Stop Touring After 2022

Click here to read the full article. 2022 will be the last year Dead and Company tours together, sources confirm to Rolling Stone.  Dead and Company started in 2015 with three of the original “core four” Grateful Dead members, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann (bassist Phil Lesh didn’t join), alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. The group has been one of the most consistent live acts in the music industry ever since, playing each year from 2015 until the pandemic struck in 2020 before returning once again for another tour last summer. Mayer’s love for the Grateful Dead went...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Bob Weir
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grateful Dead#Music News#Deadheads#Listen To The Music#Are Dead Company#Rolling Stone#Dead Company#Stereogum
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
Loudwire

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
Variety

Streaming Pressures Push MSNBC to Cut Back on Hard News

Click here to read the full article. One of cable’s biggest news outlets has started to fill more of its schedule with something other than traditional news coverage. MSNBC has defined itself for the past few years by using the bulk of its daytime schedule to air breaking reports from NBC News personnel on the news of the moment, then amping up analysis and progressive opinion-making in the early afternoon and evening. Now, as media companies intensify their efforts to attract audiences via streaming video, the business behind the TV home of Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace is in flux. Three different...
TV & VIDEOS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy