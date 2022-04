The University is looking to replace its U.Va. Collab system to a more integrated platform to be used across all undergraduate schools by fall 2023. This plan to choose one learning management system to be used across all undergraduate colleges was announced last fall. A learning management system like Collab or the more commonly used platform Canvas is an online system in which students can access class resources and tools, submit assignments and find announcements from professors.

