Noem backs eliminating drop boxes for ballots

By Dan Santella, Bob Mercer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says she supports South Dakota counties banning drop-off ballot boxes for elections. The Republican governor made the statement on her political campaign’s Twitter account. “I agree!” her account said, responding to a video statement from Lincoln County Commission member Joe...

Comments / 9

Scott Wahl
2d ago

another non-issue that doesn't deserve the time of day. A person walks in and votes at their precinct, is verified, votes and is counted. A person votes by mail, is verified, and counted. The end. why is this so hard.

IIA Target Analyst
3d ago

Is 100% bizarre no one " wins" a government job!! We need to purge State politics, one must qualify, for position, based on skillsets, experience, trustworthiness, etc.

Pat Koepp
2d ago

I think there should be drop boxes. Not everyone can go into the courthouse or voting places to vote. What about the people who are working during the time the voting places are open.

