Arco, ID

Arco man dies after rollover crash on U.S. 93

 3 days ago
ARCO, Idaho — An Arco man died early Saturday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 93, Idaho State Police reported. Idaho State Police (ISP) said the 57-year-old man was southbound on U.S....

