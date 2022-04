EL PASO COUNTY, Texas - Victoria Davis, owner of Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center, has seen a surplus of horses come into her stable just in the past three months. Ten horses have come from Lousiana to nearby Arizona, New Mexico, and Sunland Park. Each one has its own issues, from bone spurs to tendon issues, to congestion, and Davis makes sure these horses are taken care of properly.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO