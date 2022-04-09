ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree trimmer dies after being found hanging upside down in Sherman Oaks

A man trimming trees in Sherman Oaks died Saturday afternoon after he was found suspended upside down about 50 feet above the ground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Sherman Oaks around 12:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious tree trimmer who was hanging upside down high in the air.

Firefighters and search and rescue crews arrived on scene and used a truck-mounted ladder and a rope and harness system to safely remove the man.

After they were safely able to bring the man back to the ground, it was discovered that he was “beyond medical help” and was declared dead at the scene.

His cause of death is under investigation, LAFD said, and it’s unclear how long the man was suspended upside down.

There were live electric wires near the tree where he was working, but it’s not known at this time if electrocution or electric shock played a role in his death.

It’s unclear what company the tree-trimmer was working for or what specific work he was conducting at the site prior to his death, LAFD said.

Authorities are investigating the man’s death and Cal/OSHA will investigate the apparent workplace accident.

In total, 39 firefighters, including urban search and rescue crews, responded to the incident.

