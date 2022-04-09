ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Two arrested for possession of meth in Yazoo County

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Yazoo County after deputies found almost 50 grams of meth.

The Yazoo Herald reported deputies pulled a vehicle over on Thomas Street in the Jonestown area for having a switched tag. Simon Stubblefield with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said he 48 grams of meth in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Scottie Williams and Katoni Grant were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Williams was also charged with having a switched tag.

