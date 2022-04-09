Bryce Harper's MVP acceptance message: 'Let's go have a party on Broad Street'

Bryce Harper was honored for his second career MVP award on Saturday, but the Phillies slugger spent little time acknowledging his accomplishments of last season.

He was more focused on his team’s potential accomplishments this season, specifically near the end of October.

In a brief message to the Citizens Bank Park crowd during the pregame ceremonies, Harper got the crowd on its feet by announcing his World Series hopes for the Phils, who haven’t won a title sine 2008.

“You guys, the fans, man, you guys make me feel at home every single day,” Harper said. I appreciate you guys so much…you guys letting us know when we suck, and when we’re really good.

“I appreciate you guys so much. Let’s gave a great year, and let’s go have a party on Broad Street.”