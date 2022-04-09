WATCH: Nick Castellanos blasts first Phillies home run

Kyle Schwarber wasted no time mashing his first home run in a Phillies uniform when he blasted a home run in his first at-bat on Opening Day, and Nick Castellanos joined in on the fun on Saturday.

Castellanos, who signed a multi-year deal with Philadelphia not longer after Schwarber, also got into the Phillies dinger column, mashing a two-run blast to dead center in the first innings in Saturday’s game against the A’s.

Here’s Castellanos’ first home run with his new team: