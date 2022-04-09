Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. High water has already been reported by emergency managers on Bolivar Peninsula. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
