Aurora, IL

Aurora man and woman charged with murder committed last year

By Mike Krauser
 3 days ago

A man and a woman from Aurora men are charged with a murder that was committed last year.

It was December 18, 2021 at 3 a.m. when police and paramedics were dispatched to the 400 block of Clark Street for a report of a man down.

Edward Smith, 37, had been shot.  He died six hours later.

Police say they later learned that Smith had meet a woman, 31-year-old Yecenia Granados, in a bar and they agreed to meet later at Smith’s apartment.

They say she made a plan to rob him and enlisted the help of 37-year-old Michael James.

It's alleged two went to Smith’s apartment and there was a struggle and Smith was shot.

Now, both Granados and James are charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said, in a statement, he wants to “thank the members of the community who stepped up with information and evidence.”

Comments / 6

AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Aurora Police
