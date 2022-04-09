Lawmakers propose ‘no-fly’ list to protect airline crews

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California lawmakers are expected to announce a gas rebate proposal to relieve the burden of record-high gas prices bearing down on residents. “We look forward to working with the legislature to bring direct relief to Californians who are suffering from high gas prices, a direct result of Putin’s war,” said Erin Mellon, a spokesperson from the governor’s office. “We all agree we need to get money back into the hands of Californians.” The proposal will provide $400 to all California taxpayers, including those who don’t own or drive a car, using $9 billion from the state’s budget surplus. “Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents Irvine. “We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets.” Lawmakers hope the proposed rebate will offset the cost of the 51 cent gas tax Californians face. The gas tax was expected to increase in the summer.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO