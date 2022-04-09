ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Study: Midwest has lost 57B tons of topsoil in last 160 years

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few years ago, Isaac Larsen attended a wedding at a pioneer church in Minnesota. After the ceremony, he wandered around a cemetery by the church. He noticed the cemetery, which had never been tilled, was at least a foot higher than a corn field just on the other side of...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Kansas Business
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Rolling Across Iowa Border; Snowstorm In NW

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second round of severe weather is moving over Minnesota Tuesday evening, so check the latest updates below. UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): The severe thunderstorm warning for Le Sueur and Rice counties has been extended until 9:15 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect in Martin County until 9:30 p.m. UPDATE (8 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued until 8:30 p.m. in Blue Earth, Faribault, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Yellow Medicine counties. Line of severe storms creeping closer to the metro. Hail has been the primary trouble-maker. pic.twitter.com/ICNI3vqYqf — Chris Shaffer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE reports 104 additional COVID deaths in past 7 days

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 702 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday April 1, for a total of 770,997 cases. The state reported 104 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,501. Kansas is planning fewer updates of its data about...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Fertility#Midwest#Soil Conservation#Topsoil
Hutch Post

First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning

WASHINGTON (AP) —As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis’ historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools. Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report...
RELIGION
Hutch Post

Avian flu found at McPherson Co. turkey farm

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has identified avian flu in a commercial turkey flock in McPherson County. This is the first case of avian flu in a commercial flock in Kansas. To this point, there have been four backyard flocks in Kansas that have had confirmed cases.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Insight: Wading Into Water

Water, it is the most important resource we have, not just in agriculture but humanity as a whole. It is an extraordinarily complex and difficult issue. This year the legislature proposed a massive water bill and while I will not get into the details of it, it did emphasize that water is an issue we will have to deal with in short order.
KANSAS STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Hutch Post

Parole revoked for man convicted of lottery scam in Kansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots has had his parole revoked after he got into trouble in prison just before his scheduled release. Eddie Tipton was approved for release by the Iowa Board of Parole on...
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy