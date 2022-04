In acknowledgement of the Muscogee Creek Nation and their profound contribution as the original storytellers and story makers on Georgian soil, Aurora Theatre invites theatre-goers and community members to share in a journey of listening, learning, and understanding at Trail of Resilience: The Beginning of Understanding on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Arts Center Grand Lobby. Aurora Theatre will be hosting this event and Land Acknowledgement as part of its ongoing commitment to the Native community.

