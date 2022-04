"Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live," Jackson told Leslie Jones, who was guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jackson says the "ban" was the result of him dropping the F-word during a 2012 "What Up With That?" sketch. "He didn't cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television," Jackson said. "He was supposed to cut me off!" EW reports, however, that there is no official ban on Jackson, who hasn't been on the show since the F-word incident.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO