Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Evan Prater, Ben Bryant, Arquon Bush Discuss 2022 UC Spring Game

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI — Check out what senior cornerback Arquon Bush had to say about his defense's play in the 2022 Spring Game. Also, stick around for comments from quarterbacks Ben Bryant and Evan Prater on their battle for the top position on the depth chart.

Watch the full media scrums below.

Arquon Bush Spring Game Press Conference (; 3:16)
Ben Bryant/Evan Prater Spring Game Press Conference (; 4:04)

