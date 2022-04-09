US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;51;38;47;35;Breezy with a shower;NW;14;52%;40%;2. Albuquerque, NM;80;52;72;47;Increasingly windy;N;16;15%;0%;9. Anchorage, AK;35;20;37;25;Chilly with sunshine;E;3;52%;0%;3. Asheville, NC;42;33;66;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;40%;4%;8. Atlanta, GA;55;37;73;47;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;43%;5%;9. Atlantic City,...www.michigansthumb.com
