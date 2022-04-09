US Forecast

A late-season blizzard could severely slow down or even shut down transportation, supply chains and freight flows this week from the Rockies to south-central Canada. The same storm that dumped heavy snow in high elevations of the Northwest over the weekend will become stronger as it moves farther inland. The worst conditions for truckers who can’t avoid the storm will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the northern Rockies and northwestern South Dakota, as well as western and central North Dakota. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for these areas, where 12 to 24 inches of snow could pile up, with wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph.

