Grace R. Wolfe-Kirkman passed away at 12:30 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Westview Manor. Born May 6, 1933, in Corydon, IN, she was the daughter of Harry and Levacy (Crecelius) Feller. She married Glenn W. Wolfe on August 18, 1951, and he preceded her in death on July...